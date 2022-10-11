“A Second Chance” – Veterans Graduate from 6th Circuit Veterans Court

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Giving a second chance to those who gave it all for our freedom.

That’s what the Sixth Circuit Veterans Court Program aims to do.

The program allows veterans, with certain criminal charges a chance to get those charges expunged off their record if they complete the 18 week program.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil attended a recent ceremony where two veterans graduated from the program.

She shares their stories of overcoming struggles, leading them to a better life.