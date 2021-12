Chester, SC (CN2 News) – Seaman Madison Mathias from Chester County, a culinary specialist aboard the USS Essex, is coming home for Christmas!

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Mathias, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance.

“Serving in the Navy means taking pride in what I do,” said Mathias.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach)