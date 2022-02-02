A Driver is Charged in School Bus Crash In Lancaster County

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol say the driver of a 2009 four-door sedan crossed the center line and hit the bus head-on.

They say that driver was Erin Moon-Kelly, of Indian Land, and she is now charged with driving left of center.

Another vehicle then hit the bus from behind before it went into the woods. No students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

See video of the crash from inside the bus by clicking link above. The district shared it hoping to raise awareness about bus safety!