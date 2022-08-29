A Community Shaken After Deadly Shooting at Race Track

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A deadly shooting took place at the Lancaster Motor Speedway this past Saturday, August 27th.

Investigators say Rodney Cunningham was working security for the speedway when he was shot multiple times. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, Bryan Mitchell, shot Cunningham in a dispute over a wristband. Mitchell got away but was caught after an extensive manhunt and tonight is facing murder charges.

The Lancaster Motor Speedway is a popular attraction for many in the area.

A GoFundMe has been set up in Cunningham’s name click here to learn more.