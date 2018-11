LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A mother diagnosed with cancer facing a judge. Kayla Cook, 26, is charged with beating her boyfriend’s 3-year-old daughter to death. Cook granted bond this Thursday. This isn’t the first time a Lancaster judge considered Cook for bond — her last hearing was denied back in August. However, a change in circumstance prompted Cook to be reconsidered. CN2’s Indira Eskieva with the ill circumstance changing the judge’s mind.