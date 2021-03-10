55 Yr. Old Woman Diagnosed w/ Early Onset Alzheimer’s Lives Life to the Fullest

CLOVER, .S.C. (CN2 TODAY) A woman in Clover who is also a cancer survivor says she’s living life to the fullest even though she’s been diagnosis with Early Onset Alzheimer’s at age 52.

55 year old Laurie Waters spends her days on podcasts, zooms and interviews raising awareness about the disease and helping people around the world who have also been diagnosed with Early Onset Alzheimer’s.

Laurie is also currently helping lead a virtual Peer2Peer program through the Alzheimer’s Association’s SC Chapter, which helps keep early stage individuals across the state connected and supported during the COVID19 pandemic.

If you would like more information about the programs with the Alzheimer’s Association, S.C. Chapter just visit here to register for a virtual program.

alz.org/sc or by calling 800.272.3900 (24/7)