An adult and three juveniles are now facing charges after police say they were involved in repeated car break-ins in Rock Hill and Fort Mill. But police also say these are not ordinary car break-ins. According to the Rock Hill Police Department – around 4 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, the suspects broke into more than 50 cars at various apartment complexes.

In the video above, learn more about where the suspects targeted vehicles and why these specific break-ins are concerning.