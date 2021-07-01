4th of July Treats with the Mondo’s

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 News) – Join Emma Mondo and her mother Kellie in the kitchen as they make two of their families signature dishes for Independence Day.

Bean Dip:

Ingredients:

1 can of kidney beans

1 can of black eyed peas

1 can of black beans

1 can of corn

1 can of Rottell tomatoes

half a red onion, diced

1 bell pepper, diced

2 cups of feta cheese

Half a bottle of Italian dressing

salt, pepper, garlic powder

Directions:

Drain and rinse all of the beans and corn and toss them into a bowl. Add in onion, bell pepper, feta cheese, and Italian dressing. Add a dash of salt, pepper and garlic powder and stir well. Serve with chips and enjoy!

Red, White and Blueberry Pie:

Ingredients:

1 pie crust

1 block of low-fat cream cheese

1 box of cheesecake pudding mix or 1 box or white chocolate pudding mix

3/4 cup of 2% milk

8 same size strawberries

1 cup of blueberries

Cool whip

melting white chocolate

Directions:

Bake pie crust at 350 for 11 minutes. Find 8 strawberries of the same size, rinse and cut them in half. Dip the strawberries into melted white chocolate, leaving half of it undipped.

While those harden, mix cream cheese, milk, and pudding mix into a bowl until it thickens.

Take the left over melted white chocolate and place it in the bottom of the pie crust. Then, layer sliced strawberries around the bottom of the pie on top of the white chocolate. Then, add the cheese cake mixture over top of the strawberries, spreading it out evenly.

Then, to decorate, form a circle on top of the pie with the white chocolate dipped strawberries. Take a cup of blueberries and poor them in the center, and decorate the outside edge with Cool Whip! Enjoy!

(Better served cold)