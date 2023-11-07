29 Year Old Facing Fentanyl Trafficking Charge

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A 29 year old from Lancaster, DaJames Shaquilla Greene, is in jail on Fentanyl trafficking and other drug charges. The Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force says it obtained the search warrant for his home on Robinson Road in Lancaster based upon an investigation of complaints that drugs were being sold out of the home.

Greene is facing two counts of Distribution of Fentanyl and two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance in Proximity to a School or Park (North Elementary School and Southside Early Childhood Education Center). Thursday, Nov. 2nd, investigators with the task force say they located Greene at a local business and arrested him without incident. They then went to Greene’s home to conduct the search and say the search revealed 110 pills of suspected Fentanyl weighing 13 grams, one suspected MDMA/Ecstasy pill, 259 grams of suspected Marijuana, and digital scales.

Additional warrants charging Greene with Trafficking Fentanyl 4-14 Grams, Possession of MDMA/Ecstasy, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances in Proximity to a School or Park (Southside Early Childhood Education Center) were served on Greene in the Lancaster County Detention Center. A magistrate denied his bond Friday, and Greene remains incarcerated.

Sheriff Barry Faile says, “The narcotics task force continues to build solid drug cases based on information received from the public and evidence they develop during these investigations. From the transactions and the charges made during this investigation, it is obvious Greene has been selling a good bit of illegal drugs. I am happy we were able to make all these charges, get a large quantity of drugs out of circulation, and put Greene in jail.”