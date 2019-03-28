26-Year-Old Man Arrested On Meth Charges

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 News) – A 26-year-old man is facing charges after deputies found bags of methamphetamine and stolen cash.

Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department arrested Brian Campbell of Lancaster during a traffic stop earlier this month.

A deputy stopped a 2002 Ford Focus for speeding at the intersection of Charlotte Highway and Hubbard Drive just after 8 p. m. on Friday, March 15. A female was driving and Campbell was the passenger. Deputies identified Campbell and learned that he was wanted on an outstanding sheriff’s office warrant for distribution of methamphetamine from a November 2018 incident.

Drug agents responded to the scene, and Campbell was taken into custody. Campbell was searched, and two bags containing a combined weight of 58.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine and $1,112 in cash were found on Campbell. The female driver of the car was not arrested.

Campbell was taken to the Lancaster County Detention Center where he was served the distribution warrant. He was then served a warrant charging him with trafficking methamphetamine 28-100 grams the next day.

A $10,000 bond was set on the distribution charge, but bond was denied on the trafficking charge. Campbell remains in jail.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.