17 Years Since 9/11

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Seventeen years after 9/11, we continue to lose first responders from conditions related to the attacks. Paul Johnson was a NYPD police officer who rushed to the scene just as the towers collapsed. He lived to tell the story and even moved his family down to Fort Mill. But, ultimately, his rescue efforts of that day and the days that followed caught up with him.

For the past three years, his family has gone to the Gold Hill Road Bridge on the anniversary of 9/11 to wave flags. CN2’s Indira Eskieva joins them to remember their heroic father.

This Saturday, Paul Johnson will be recognized in New York City at the annual 9/11 naming ceremony. His daughter, Breanna, has never been to the 9/11 memorial and is hoping to attend. But she needs help raising money for the trip. Her friends started a GoFundMe page for her. If you’d like to help, here is the link: https://www.gofundme.com/911-memorial