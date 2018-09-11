Hurricane Evacuees Arriving

The storm is still a category 4 – there has been no change in her path – only that she is slowing down before making landfall. As of now, experts believe that will happen Friday morning above Wilmington, North Carolina. Right now, a mandatory evacuation of most of the South Carolina coast is underway – South Carolina’s Governor says 1 million are leaving and it should take 36 to 48 hours for everyone to evacuate. Many of those people are headed inland here to the tri-county. CN2’s Kathryn Andreoli meeting travelers who are escaping Hurricane Florence.