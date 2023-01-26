109 Years Young, Family Still Calling Her Sassy

Chester County celebrating a resident who is turning 109 years old.

Margaret Hoyle will turn 109 years young on Sunday, January 29th, but the MUSC health Chester nursing home where she lives wanted to wish her a Happy Birthday this week.

Hoyle has 4 children, 10 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 16 great, great grandchildren. Her family telling us that she has a love for God, family and chocolate.

“She’s just a positive woman you know, she’s been here on this earth for 109 years. She is who you want to be, you know. When I look at Mrs. Hoyle, like I said she is sweet and caring and her personality is just one in a million.”

During the celebration Hoyle received many letters from family and even one from President Joe Bidden wishing her a Happy Birthday.

The Chester City council recognized Hoyle by proclaiming January 29th, again her birthday, be known as Margaret Hoyle Day.

