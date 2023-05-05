York students honor fallen detective with Heroes Basketball Game

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York Middle School held it’s 4th annual Heroes Basketball Game, giving school staff a chance to compete against local first responders and veterans.

The two teams playing for a purpose as all proceeds will be going to the 809 Foundation, which exists to honor the legacy of Mike Doty, a York County Sheriff’s Office detective who was killed in the line of duty.

CN2’s Zane Cina attended the game, and spoke with some of the students who planned the event, including 8th grader, Damaria Kennedy.

Kennedy says her sports marketing class set up the game, with each student acting as a professional working for an event planning company.

“I’m the CEO of the company and I manage and help set up the events. And, I negotiate contracts with different people to set up our event,” Kennedy said in an interview before the game.

Her contract negotiations landed the event a few local sponsors including Black’s Peaches and Evans Auto Sales, while other students took care of filling the roster.

Sports Marketing Teacher, Josh Bovill, says the students made the event their own, even planning a kick-off event and pep rally leading up to the game. He feels the students also took ownership of the events fundraising cause, taking a moment during half time to honor first responders, and the legacy of York County Detective Mike Doty.

“Ten years from now when they reflect on this project, they’re going to reflect on the impact they’ve made on somebody else’s life, and for me that goes beyond a text book, beyond anything we can teach them in a classroom,” Bovill said before playing in the Heroes game.

York Middle School officials say the game also helps with building connections between first responders and students. Adding it’s a chance for students to get more familiar with emergency officials in the community, including some of the resource officers within the York School District One.