York County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Accidental Shooting in York

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) This past Sunday, the York County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accidental shooting in York, in the 2000 block of Spratt Street.

Brian MacDonald Miskell and his wife Angela Powers Miskell were arguing with Brian accidentally shot himself with a Smith and Wesson 38 special.

His wife, Angela says she never felt she was in danger, or feared for her life –she says her husband never presented the gun to her in any way.

Emergency Medical Service teams responded to the scene and transported.

York County Sheriff’s Office collected the firearm, rounds, shell casings and projectiles and placed them in as evidence.

CID was notified.