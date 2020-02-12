York County Selects New Manager, Hudspeth Ready To Build On County’s Growth

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The interim county manager – David Hudspeth – dropping the title interim as he was officially selected as the manager.

Hudspeth has been in the role as York County Manager since June 2019 after he was selected to take over for Bill Shanahan who resigned.

Hudspeth has 34 years of local government experience – 22 of those years in management.

He served as Town Manager in Fort Mill and he has worked in a variety of positions within the City of Rock Hill Planning and Engineering Departments as well as County Administrator for Bamberg County in South Carolina and City Administrator for the City of Mullins also in South Carolina.

The York County Chairman says in the past seven months – David has proven to be a strong leader who is solutions-oriented and able to build trust with a variety of stakeholders.

David Hudspeth was one of three finalists up for the job as York County Manager.

