York County Non-Profit Hungry Heroes Helps Florida’s Emergency Responders after Condo Collapse

SURFSIDE, F.L. (CN2 NEWS) – This week, nearly two weeks after the deadly collapse of the condo tower in Florida, Hungry Heroes of Rock Hill has made a contribution in the effort to help emergency responders.

Hungry Heroes founder, Amanda Riggan, says she got a call that first responders need help. She says 24 hours later she was on a plane heading down to assist.

Hungry Heroes helped to feed 500 people per night through this past weekend. Emergency workers on the third shift were served Cuban sandwiches, salads, and more.

She says she could feel the community’s grief and she was proud to represent Rock Hill in the effort to help.