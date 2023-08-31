York County firefighters receive new gear to better protect them while on calls

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thanks to more than 4 million dollars in Federal COVID Relief funds, York County firefighters will now have new equipment to keep them safer as they respond to emergencies.

Firefighter with York County, Ashton Foster showed CN2 cameras the latest gear the county received to better prepare its fire responders.

The gear is new air packs and cylinders so the county can standardize its respiratory program.

The new gear not only creates more time for firefighters to breathe on calls, but it also makes it universal throughout the county.

Firefighters will be trained with the new gear. Each County department will receive the equipment. If it wasn’t for the COVID funding, taxes would have to be raised to get this equipment.