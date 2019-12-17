York County Fire Training Flashover Simulator

YORK COUNTY, SC (CN2 NEWS) The York County Fire Training Center opening a new flashover simulator – training installation. Flashover happens when all flammable items in an area catch fire at the same time which can cause dangerous smoke and gases to release. The Fire Training department wanted to add the simulator to teach firefighters how to address those dangerous situations and potentially save more lives. Training leaders say they’re focusing on teaching the signs of flashover and training on how to adapt to the conditions.