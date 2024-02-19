York County driver killed after vehicle runs off road and hits tree

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – 54-year-old Michael Jonas of Rock Hill was killed in a fatal collision after striking a tree Saturday evening, according to the York County Coroner’s Office..

The wreck happened on Saturday, February 17th, around 8:08 PM on Secondary 163 (East Rambo Rd.) near Sims Rd.

Jonas was driving a Ford F-350 and was the only person in the vehicle.

According to the report, Jonas was traveling west on East Rambo Rd. where he veered off the right side of the roadway, colliding with a culvert and a tree.

Officials say Jonas was pronounced dead at the scene, and the circumstances surrounding the collision are currently under investigation.