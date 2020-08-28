York County Animal Shelter Temporarily Closing

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The York County Animal Shelter is temporarily closing to the public, effective immediately.

The closure comes after several staff members were exposed to COVID-19. The following statement was released:

The animal shelter is adhering to CDC quarantine guidelines and receiving a thorough cleaning. Staff will continue maintenance and care of the animals.

Animal Control Officers will remain operational and will respond to calls based on priority.

The shelter will reopen to the public on an appointment only basis at 10 AM on September 8, 2020. For any questions and/or to reach Animal control, please call (803) 628-3190.