ROCKH HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Its a career where those in it run towards danger to save lives. We are talking about firefighters.

The field is known to be male dominated, but as history proves, women are up for the challenge.

As we wrap up Women’s History Month this March, CN2’s Renee O’Neil sits down with the city of Rock Hill Fire Department’s first female Battalion Chief, as well as one of York County’s first females to fight fires.