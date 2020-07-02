Winthrop Tennis Alumni, Community Members Raising Money To Bring Back The Sport

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Winthrop University tennis team’s alumni and members of the community are racing to raise money to help bring the sport back to the university.

As we reported just last week, Winthrop’s Board members decided to discontinue the men’s and women’s tennis programs effective immediately.

It’s one of the fallout’s from the COVID-19 impact.

“The foreign footprint in Tennis is second to none,” said Chase Altieri, a former Winthrop tennis athlete. “And honestly without that I wouldn’t be where I am or who I am today they taught me what hard work meant. It hurts my heart because I don’t want that opportunity taken away from future generations.”

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson speaks with former players, finding out why you can’t put a price on their experiences.