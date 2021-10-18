Winthrop Students Study a Possible Anne Springs Close Greenway Trail that Would Connect Fort Mill and Rock Hill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winthrop University, the Town of Fort Mill and the Fort Mill Economic Partners are working together to explore the possibility of having a multi-use hiking trail at the Anne Springs Close Greenway, that would connect Fort Mill and Rock Hill. Now, Winthrop students have developed a set of surveys to determine the economic possibility and community interests – in moving the project forward.

Winthrop University’s College of Business Administration students are hand-on in the process of studying the viability of a trail project that would connect the Anne Springs Closer Greenway, Downtown Fort Mill and Riverwalk in Rock Hill.

Communications Director for Leroy Springs and Company, Elizabeth Bowers, says, “How can we creatively connect those and also draw economic impact to our downtown Fort Mill area? And that’s really what the proposed trail would do. It would connect the Anne Springs Close Greenway, by way of Springfield Parkway, down Steele Street to Tome Hall, and then down Main Street.”

Now, several weeks in multiple surveys going out to thousands in the area, are helping Winthrop students get more information on the economic viability and the community interests around these connected trails.

Winthrop Senior of the College of Business Administration, Michelle Sullivan says, “This represents a really great opportunity for Fort Mill and I think that everyone should have the ability to take these surveys.”

Students are collecting data on the proposed trail’s visibility, business and community outreach, and its economic impact. Students believe that the project would help support area businesses.

Sullivan says, “So our goal is to see if we’re actually going to create new business, in terms of people traveling to the area, spending money that they normally wouldn’t spend in the Fort Mill/Rock Hill area.”

Leaders believe this proposed trail connectivity will improve residents quality of life.

Bowers says, “We really believe that quality of life really stems from great recreation opportunities and certainly the Greenway believes that — and however we can contribute to that mission in our community, we think is worth doing.”

Winthrop students have been working on collecting more data from those surveys for the past few weeks.

Leaders expect the survey will wrap up soon. If you like to give your input on the new trial you can check out the survey at CN2.com’s Featured Links page.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with Greenway and Winthrop students about the surveys.