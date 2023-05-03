Winthrop community mourning after losing another faculty member

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winthrop University announcing Wednesday mourning the loss of Associate Professor of Education Abbigail Armstrong.

Armstrong passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 2nd.

She was a first-generation college student from Chesterfield, South Carolina. She earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a master’s degree in middle-level education from Winthrop, where she also proudly pledged the Xi Beta Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She also earned a Ph.D. from Gardner-Webb University in 2010.

Armstrong found that she had a love of working with middle-school students, she taught seventh and eighth grade math for 10 years in several S.C. districts. She authored two books, “Rigor in the 6-12 Math and Science Classroom” and “Rigor in the K-5 Math and Science Classroom.”

Many of her collogues and former students spoke highly about her. “Memories of her joyful spirit, infectious smile and abounding energy will remain with us always,” said Beth Costner, dean of the Richard W. Riley College of Education. “We are going to have to lean on one another through this most difficult time as all of our hearts are mourning.”

Stacy Martin and David Vawter, fellow faculty in the middle-level education program, shared that her family and faith were the most important aspects of her life. Professionally she put her students first. “She cared deeply for her students and in turn they cared deeply for her.”

Armstrong leaves behind her husband, Jerome, and two children, Asheland and Justin.

Winthrop says memorial and service details will be announced at a later time