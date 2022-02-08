What’s Up Tri-County? Here’s What You’ll Find in Tuesday’s News (Feb. 8, 2022)

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) — Here’s a look at what you can see this Tuesday starting at 6 PM on CN2 News.
- It’s Election Day in the City of Rock Hill. There are two contested city council races on the ballot for Ward 4 and Ward 5. The Ward 6 incumbent candidate has no challengers. The polls close at 7 PM.
- Plus, during Black History Month we take you to a new permanent Friendship 9 exhibit called “Jail, No Bail: How 30 Days Impacted the Civil Rights Movement.”
- Also, it was a long night for our county councils. We recap what took place during the York County and Chester County Council meetings.