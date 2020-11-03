Voters Seeing Shorter Lines at the York County Polls

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Lines at the polls were anywhere from 2 hours to 2 minutes depending on the time of day when you went and course where you vote. Here in Rock Hill election workers say there were bigger crowds earlier in the day but wait times have significantly shortened.

Here at Covenant Presbyterian Church on Celanese Road voter in and out in minute compared to earlier on today and this week where some stood in line for hours. Many voters saying that they are shocked by the ease of the process.

Rock Hill voter, Nadeya White says, “I thought I would be here for a couple of hours — and I have something at 6:00 and I was like well let me get here at least by 3:30 to beat the rush.”

Many saying they were in and out in less than 10 minutes a happy surprise for these Rock Hill voters some saying they wouldn’t have minded the wait.

Another voter, Andia Nathaniel, says, “It doesn’t matter we just need to get out here and make sure our vote counts and that’s why I’m out here.”

Polls close at 7:00 P.M. this Tuesday night York County leaders saying voters in line at that time will still be accepted. These voters saying they know others who’ve had long waits but this process was a breeze.

“I have seen all over social media for some of my friends have had to stay in line for almost 4 hours,” says White.

Right now York County leaders saying a little more than 51,000 voters have cast their ballots and they’re expecting more before the polls close.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson out at a Celanese polling location speaking with voters.