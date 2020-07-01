UPDATE: City Of Tega Cay Decides To Cancel July 4th Parade “In Best Interest Of Residents”

TEGA CAY, S.C. — The city of Tega Cay has decided to cancel its annual July 4th parade this weekend.

Last week, the city received a letter from the police department asking to reconsider. The city still went ahead with its plans for a parade and fireworks celebration.

After receiving information from the state of South Carolina and SC DHEC, it has decided to make some adjustments to its celebrations.

“Since March, city staff leadership has continuously coordinated safety efforts with the York County Office of Emergency Management and received information from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

They have kept city council informed of all pertinent information from these resources on an almost daily basis. This includes information that is relevant to our normal July 4th celebrations.

“Based on this most recent information received from the state and SCDHEC, city council and I have made the decision to forgo this year’s July 4th Parade”, said Mayor David O’Neal. “While we are disappointed to not be able to hold it this year, we feel it’s in the best interest of our residents.”

The Fireworks celebration will still be held on Saturday, July 4th at 9:30 p.m.

Updated information on the safety and control plan will be sent out on Thursday, July 2nd.