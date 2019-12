FORT MILL, S.C. — On this day last year – a 231-year-old church in Fort Mill was on fire.

It was a scary sight for Unity Presbyterian Church members and those in the community.

It’s believed the the blaze was caused by a small circulating fan that was left running accidentally.

Now – the church is working to move past the tragedy and provide hope for its 11-hundred members.

In the video above, CN2’s Sarah Obeid with how the historic church is doing one year later and its rebuilding efforts.