Two York County Men inducted into the S.C. American Legion Baseball League Hall of Fame

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – America’s favorite pastime, taking time to recognize the pioneers of the sport of baseball here in South Carolina.

The South Carolina American Legion Baseball League recently held its inaugural Hall of Fame Induction ceremony and two men from the Tri-County made the first class.

Bobby Bolin, from Hickory Grove in York County, was part of the American Legion Rock Hill Post 34 Team.

He made his Major League Baseball Debut in 1961 as a pitcher and he played for the San Francisco Giants, Milwaukee Brewers and Boston Red Sox. He passed way in June of 2023.

Buck Schwing has been part of Legion baseball for 50 years including being a player, coach and Athletic Officer. He is known for his involvement for Rock Hill Post 34.

Buck says he enjoys legion ball because it draws from different high schools to make one team and that allows for lots of boys to get to know each other while on the field and in the dugout.

Buck is a Vietnam Veteran and is a Purple Heart recipient.

American Legion baseball started in 1925 in South Dakota.

Every state has an American Legion Baseball program for players 19 and under.