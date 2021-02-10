Two Good Samaritans Help an 82-year-old Woman After a Car Accident

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A search is on for two good Samaritans. One week ago today an 82-year-old Rock Hill woman was involved in a car accident at the intersection of Ebenezer and Herlong.

While there were no serious injuries she was taken to the hospital for treatment. Two women who the family say were nurses on break, came to the scene of the accident and stayed with the 82-year-old.

On her way home from the bank, this 82-year-old woman was struck by a car passing through this intersection. With help on the way, two nurses came to her rescue, comforting her through this frightening experience.

82-year-old Verna Lee Rodgers says, “About a second maybe two seconds earlier, I could see that there was an oncoming car that was going to hit me. And I just swerved over this way… It just happened really fast.”

Living in York, Verna’s daughter couldn’t come to the scene right away. Just knowing two strangers on their lunch break, were willing to continue making a difference, meant a lot.

Rodgers’ daughter, Cheryl Reynolds, says, “To have those two nurses here to love on her and to encourage her, and offer her help and you know just take care of her pain as best they could, assess it. Really meant a lot.”

Remembering her own training once wanting to be a nurse herself, the 82-year-old was overcome by their kindness.

“The two girls were just… They had the heart of a nurse. I mean they just exemplified it, I was so proud of them, but I was really pleased that they were really willing to take care of me too. And it was probably a half an hour before all of the reports were in and the officers were just wonderful, and the EMTs were… We’ve got a good thing going here and Rock Hill I’m telling you…,” says Rodgers.

