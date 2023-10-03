Two children & one adult killed in York house fire

YORK, S.C (CN2 News) – The York County Coroner’s Office releasing the names of three people who were killed in an early morning house fire on Barron Park in York, Sunday morning, October 1, 2023.

The Coroner has identified the victims as 27 y/o Bryan Patton, Jr., 3 y/o Malayah Patton, and 2 y/o Milani Patton.

Autopsy and toxicology have been completed. The death is still under investigation by York City Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, South Carolina State Fire Marshal, and the York County Coroner’s Office.