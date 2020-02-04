Trial Underway For Man Authorities Called Documented Gang Member

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Quinton McClinton, 31, is charged with attempted murder after detectives said he shot and almost killed a man at a Chester nightclub on Christmas Day 2018. His trial is underway in Chester County this week, where the jury heard opening statements and witnesses called by the State. In 2014, McClinton was arrested and later convicted as an accessory after the fact of murder in the death of Chester councilman Odell Williams. The Solicitor’s Office says he was released by South Carolina Department of Corrections in 2018.