Trail Talks of New Master Plan in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Town of Fort Mill held a community meeting today to discuss the findings of a survey concerning the new Trials Master Plan.

During the meeting leaders discussed the findings of the survey and learned that people would like trails, what kind of trails, and how to pay for the trails. More than 60% of people said they would prefer for it to be paid through bonds.

Other goals were discussed such as accessibility, connectivity, safety, feasibility, and community.

While currently there is not a timeline for this project they do plan on holding a public workshop where folks can provide input on the draft version of the Trail Master Plan.

That workshop will take place on February 8th from 4:30PM to 6:30PM at Unity Presbyterian Church in Fort Mill.

Click above for full story.