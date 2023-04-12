The Race to Beat Alzheimer’s host first Paddle for the Cure – Saturday

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This Saturday, join in for an exciting event at Camp Thunderbird for the first ever Paddle for the Cure – The Race to Beat Alzheimer’s!

Sign up for Stand Up Paddleboard or kayak rentals, and get ready for a beautiful day on the lake at 78 degrees. Not only will you get to paddle, but there will also be a silent auction, delicious food, and live music. All proceeds go to Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust.

So don’t wait any longer and sign up today at Paddle for the Cure

Want to join in?

Paddle for the Cure – The Race to Beat Alzheimer’s

9 am – 3 pm YMCA Camp Thunderbird

1 Thunderbird Lane, Lake Wylie, SC

Race Start Times

10:00 am Sit-In Kayak

10:30 am Sit-On Kayak

11:00 am Paddleboard

11:30 am Youth (2k)