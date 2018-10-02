The Lines Are Drawn

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Fort Mill students and parents have anxiously waited to know whether their students would stay at either Fort Mill or Nation Ford High School, or be redirected to attend the new Catawba Ridge High School, opening in August of 2019.

Monday the lines were drawn and residents and school board members got their first look. The school district says they’ve spent months and countless hours working with a specialist to come up with these three maps. Drawing attendance lines is never an easy task. Some families are pleased, while others are frustrated. The district is looking for feedback from parents. Click here to fill out the official form. CN2’s Indira Eskieva looking into the challenge of pleasing all.