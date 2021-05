ROCK HILL, S.C (CN2 NEWS) – The Fellas is local organization made of African American men who all graduated from Northwestern. They aim to educate and mentor young men and women.

Their first scholarship was awarded only to Northwestern students but this past year that changed. The Fellas were able to give our more scholarships to young African American Men in every high school in Rock Hills School District.

Since the pandemic they were able to get creative with their interview process.