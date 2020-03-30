Thanking Doctors For Their Service, Especially During The Coronavirus Pandemic

ROCK HILL, S.C. — In honor of National Doctor’s Day – CN2 News would like to say thank you to our doctors here and across the world.

It’s important now, more than ever, to say an extra ‘thank you’ to our doctors among the Coronavirus fight.

Today is National Doctors’ Day – a special day to pause and recognize the physicians for the vital role they play in the success of hospitals and the well-being of patients.

Take a look at some photos of the doctor’s staff at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.


This year’s national theme is “Thank You for the Hope and Leadership” and is so appropriate during this pandemic.

The holiday was conceived by Eudora Brown Almond, the wife of a doctor, who decided to set aside a day to honor physicians like her husband.

Today’s date, March 30th, was chosen because it is the anniversary of the day that general anesthesia was first used in surgery in 1842.

The Twitter world also has something to say when it comes to doctors.

 

