“Task Force” created to shine light on decade old cold case in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A decade ago, on October 16th law enforcement officers say a 29 year old father was shot and killed in Rock Hill.

The person responsible for his murder, still out there, though police announcing new efforts to find justice for Daniel Ervin’s family.

“I truly miss my son and I want closure”, says Alice Walker, mother of Daniel Ervin.

A desperate plea coming from a mom who has been seeking justice for her son, Daniel Ervin for 10 years.

“I know the answers are out there and I ask you to please come forward”, says Walker.

Rock Hill Police say 29 year old Daniel Ervin was shot and killed on the night of October 16th, 2013 in a yard on Pebble Road. A decade later and the murder is still unsolved.

That’s why Rock Hill Police, along with The York County Coroners Office and SLED are teaming up, creating a Task Force in an effort to find Ervin’s killer.

Officials say with new forensic advancements available, evidence in the case has been submitted. Giving daughter Bianca Ervin hope the person responsible for her father’s death is brought to justice soon.

Its kind of hard for me to talk about, I’m 18 so he died when I was 8 years old. Me and my family just want some closure, that’s all”, says Bianca Ervin.

Rock Hill Police say they will be canvassing the neighborhood around Pebble Road, passing out flyers in hopes to get more information on what happened 10 years ago on this street.

Police ask if you know anything about the crime to call the task force hotline at (803) 329-5596.

Daniel Ervin leaves behind three daughters.

A statement was also read today from a close family friend Diane Stevenson saying Ervin was outgoing, would help feel those in need and never met a stranger.

There are currently 19 homicide cold cases dating back to 1965 in the city of Rock Hill.