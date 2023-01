CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tuesday, Chester County Council swore in its newly elected members, including District 1 Councilmember John Agee, District 2 Councilmember Mike Vaughn, District 5 Councilmember Corey Guy, At-Large Councilmember Erin Mosley, and Judge Terri Zion for Probate Court.

Also at the meeting, council voted to elect Joe Branham as Chair and Pete Wilson as Vice Chair.