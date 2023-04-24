Suspect denied bond after the murder of Rock Hill Mom

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Bond was denied bond after a hearing for 25-year-old Brenden Johnson when it comes to the murder of Jennifer Robinson, Mother of four.

During court, Rock Hill Police officers say that during a drive by shooting on March 25th Brenden Johnson shot and killed Jennifer Robinson. Investigators say that Robinson was not the intended victim of this shooting. Johnson was arrested in Charlotte on April 19th by Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

During the hearing statements were made by a representative of the Victims family and by the Rock Hill PD, advocating for Johnson to be denied bond.

Statement from Victim’s Mother – “He could go out and kill somebody else, I want to know why he did it, that was my baby, she was my rock, I want him to know how much he has hurt our family, she was so kind so gentle so sweet and she would not hurt anybody.”

Statement from Rock Hill PD – “Him getting out is a major concern for us as there are other intended targets that were not struck during the shooting. And with his demonstration to this and his reckless behavior he is a danger to society.”

Currently Johnson’s next court date is set for June 12th.