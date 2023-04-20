Suspect arrested in murder of Rock Hill mom

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say after receiving many tips from community members, investigators have arrested a man wanted in the murder of a Rock hill mother of 4.

Rock Hill Police officials say with the assistance of Charlotte Mecklenburg Police, Brenden Demarkus Johnson, 25 of Rock Hill has been arrested as the suspect in the March 25th shooting that took the life of 33 year old Jennifer Robinson.

Officials say a warrant charging Johnson with Murder was issued, and detectives worked to locate him.

On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, Johnson was arrested in Charlotte NC, without incident.

Johnson is currently being held at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center awaiting extradition.

According to family members of Robinson, the mother of 4 was an innocent bystander when she was killed by a stray bullet around 12:10 in the morning on March 25th.

The shooting happened in the 100th black of Friedheim Road.

Once on scene, investigators say they found Robinson with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

At the time, detectives said a dark colored sedan may have been involved in the shooting.

Rock Hill Police officials say after numerous tips from the community in regards to that vehicle of interest, investigators were about to identify Johnson as the suspect.

Lieutenant Michael Chavis with Rock Hill Police says the department is glad people were willing to help Robinson’s family get justice by calling in to report any information they knew about the incident.

A motive has not been released at this time and the murder is still under investigation.

A Go Fund Me was created for Robinson. Close to 3,000 dollars has been raised so far.