Support for Fort Mill School Teacher Recovering From Lung Transplant

CN2 TODAY (ROCK HILL, S.C.) One middle school teacher in Fort Mill is feeling the love and support of his school community as he recovers from a double lung transplant.

While he works to get better his students and coworkers are working hard here at home to make sure he is financially supported. If you would like to help Patrick Donnelly you can donate on his transplant page by clicking on Featured Links under CN2 Info on Cn2.com.