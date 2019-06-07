Summer Camp Information

Looking for ways to keep the kids busy this summer? We have all of the information you need right here! Obviously this is not every camp that is happening in the tri-county, so look out for CN2 Sports Summer Camps Part 2 coming soon! Have a wonderful summer!
Nation Ford Youth Football Camp
June 17 – 20
8 AM – 11 AM
$110
Nation Ford High School
www.fortmillathletics.com
________________________________________________________________________
Fort Mill Lady Jackets
Volleyball Summer Camp
Fort Mill High School Gym
July 22 – 25, 2019
8:30 AM – Noon
Rising 4th – 9th Grade
Cost $100.00 / Camper
Camp Capped at 100
www.fortmillathletics.com
________________________________________________________________________
Nation Ford Softball Camp
June 24th – 27th
5:30 PM – 8:00 PM
Nation Ford High School Softball Field
Rising 4th – 9th Graders
$80 + Camp T-shirt
www.fortmillathletics.com
________________________________________________________________________
Catawba Ridge High School
Boys Basketball Camp
June 24th – 27th
8:30 AM – 12:30 PM
1st – 8th Graders
$65 + Camp T-shirt
Catawba Ridge High School Gym
________________________________________________________________________
Nation Ford Future Falcon
Summer Wrestling Camp
July 8th – 10th: Kindergarten – 3rd Graders
July 15th – 17th: 4th – 8th Graders
$80
Nation Ford High School
________________________________________________________________________
Lady Jackets Soccer Camp
July 8th – 11th
8 AM – 11 AM
6th – 9th Grades
Bob Jones Stadium
$100