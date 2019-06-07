Summer Camp Information

Looking for ways to keep the kids busy this summer? We have all of the information you need right here! Obviously this is not every camp that is happening in the tri-county, so look out for CN2 Sports Summer Camps Part 2 coming soon! Have a wonderful summer!

Nation Ford Youth Football Camp

June 17 – 20

8 AM – 11 AM

$110

Nation Ford High School

www.fortmillathletics.com

________________________________________________________________________

Fort Mill Lady Jackets

Volleyball Summer Camp

Fort Mill High School Gym

July 22 – 25, 2019

8:30 AM – Noon

Rising 4th – 9th Grade

Cost $100.00 / Camper

Camp Capped at 100

www.fortmillathletics.com

________________________________________________________________________

Nation Ford Softball Camp

June 24th – 27th

5:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Nation Ford High School Softball Field

Rising 4th – 9th Graders

$80 + Camp T-shirt

www.fortmillathletics.com

________________________________________________________________________

Catawba Ridge High School

Boys Basketball Camp

June 24th – 27th

8:30 AM – 12:30 PM

1st – 8th Graders

$65 + Camp T-shirt

Catawba Ridge High School Gym

________________________________________________________________________

Nation Ford Future Falcon

Summer Wrestling Camp

July 8th – 10th: Kindergarten – 3rd Graders

July 15th – 17th: 4th – 8th Graders

$80

Nation Ford High School

________________________________________________________________________

Lady Jackets Soccer Camp

July 8th – 11th

8 AM – 11 AM

6th – 9th Grades

Bob Jones Stadium

$100