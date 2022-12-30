Stolen Pistol Recovered Following Arrest in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County Sheriff’s Office say it arrested a man who attempted to flee from deputies.

Investigators says Dwayne Rashaad Worthy was arrested Thursday, December 29th after attempting to run from deputies initiating a traffic stop.

During the arrest investigators say a deputy was injured, hurting his hand. Officials say the deputy was given stitches and is expected to be okay.

Deputies say they recovered a stolen pistol from Worthy’s jacket pocket during the arrest. Worthy’s been charged with Resisting Arrest, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Possession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Stolen Handgun, Unlawful Carry of Handgun, and Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Sheriff Max Dorsey says this arrest was part of an effort to minimize gun violence in the area. He added that a rise in drive-by shootings has taken place over the past 6 months, and he commends his deputies efforts working to stop the violence.

Deputies say they also learned that Worthy was wanted by the City of Chester Police for Receipt of Stolen Goods, and by SC Probation, Parole and Pardon Services for Parole Violations.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says Worthy is currently being held at Chester County Detention Center.