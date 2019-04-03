South Carolina Teachers Frustrated With Education Reform Bill, Want Their Voices Heard

The South Carolina Education Reform Bill is still up for debate. So far, the bill has passed the House with 113 votes to 4 and is expected to hit the Senate in a few weeks.

York County Senator Wes Climber held the first of two town hall meetings to hear from families, especially teachers, on how the Palmetto State should move forward with education reform. CN2’s Sarah Obeid speaks with parents and teachers to hear their concerns and frustrations.