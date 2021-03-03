Social Experiment at The Mercantile

Rock Hill, S.C (CN2 News):They’re calling in the United states of A-Merc-A. 8 people were able to participate in this first event but 80 are on the list to participate. The goal is to bridge the divide in the rock hill community and discuss tough topics people are afraid to speak about. Things kicked off with an ice breaker exercise in the kitchen. After being paired participants learned they were surrounded by pastors, police officers, members of the LGBTQ+ community and more people with interesting backgrounds.