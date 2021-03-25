Senior Center in Rock Hill Allowing Indoor Visits, Families Excited to be Reunited

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Many families who have loved ones in a nursing home across the state and right here in the Tri-County are now able to see each other indoors and in person after South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster released new guidelines.

These indoor visitations, with some exceptions come after the Governor announced all nursing homes and assisted living facilities are required to offer outdoor and/or indoor visitation, with few exceptions.

HarborChase of Rock Hill is now offering indoor visits to residents and their families, with certain guidelines.

Kim Jonas of Pineville is now excited to visit her dad, Bruce Jenkinson in person.

‘It is those little things that you don’t think about. But he stood up when I walked in and I was like Dad we can hug. We did I think we did 4 hugs that day. So I don’t know if I was more happy for him or for me,” says Kim.

Jenae Smith Forsythe with HarborChase Rock Hill says they’re excited to have families reunite but are still taken precautions.

“We still have to protect our residents of course, but we do understand the mental piece to all of this and how we want to love on one another. So we are asking if you have a vaccine just bring that vaccine card with you and we will put it on file. Of if you haven’t had the vaccine we ask for a recent COVID-19 test”, says Jenae.

HarborChase Rock Hill says the indoor visits are based upon the York County’s positivity rate. If its greater than 10 percent, the visits can’t take place.

Officials say there are a lot of other factors that come into play as well but regardless, they will still offer outdoor, window visits to families.