Senator Lindsey Graham Says Masks Should be up to Local School Districts

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 News) – Senator Lindsey Graham in town to talk about the infrastructure bill – stopping by CN2 for an in depth interview with Laurabree Monday. She asks him about his recent censuring on that topic by the York County GOP and he also has plenty to say about Afghanistan. Interestingly, he also shared he does not agree with Governor Henry McMaster on the topic of masks in school. He says he believes local districts should be able to decide for themselves depending on that’s happening in their community directly. Click to listen to the entire 7 minute interview.