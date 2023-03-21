Secretary of State says Miracle House of Hope Ministries is unlawfully collecting donations in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Residents of Fort Mill have been put on alert for illegal solicitation activity by Miracle House of Hope Ministries.

Secretary of State Mark Hammond said, “Our office has been apprised of numerous reports in the past fortnight indicating solicitation attempts by Miracle House of Hope in the Fort Mill district,” remarked Secretary Hammond. “People should be aware that the Ministry has been outlawed from asking for donations in our state since 2019, and thus, should not donate their money to this illicit organization.”

Miracle House of Hope Ministries is based in Charlotte, North Carolina and claims to help homeless addicts. It has declined to file financial statements with South Carolina, showcasing how its donations are spent.

In March 2019, the South Carolina Administrative Law Court issued an injunction against the Ministry, preventing it from seeking contributions, due to their unwillingness to adhere to the requirements of the Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act. A bench warrant was consequently released in November of 2019 for the arrest of their chief executive officer, Bruce Little, as a result of their defiance of the court. Additionally, the Ministry owes a $12,000 civil penalty to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Secretary Hammond goes on to say, “Miracle House of Hope Ministries has shown time and time again that it will exploit unsuspecting donors, with no regard for South Carolina law requiring that charities be transparent in how they use donations,” said Secretary Hammond. “If you are approached by a representative of Miracle House of Hope Ministries, do not give them any money. You should also contact your local law enforcement agency to let them know that Miracle House of Hope is illegally soliciting in the area. Finally, let your friends and family know to be wary of this organization.”

To learn more about organizations soliciting donations see below:

Mobile App: Give Smart SC (a free to download through the App Store and Google Play).

Secretary of State’s Division of Public Charities (charities@sos.sc.gov).

or Call 1-888-CHARITI (242-7484)